ABB launches innovation centre to help customers

An innovation centre opened by engineering giant ABB yesterday will let customers get up close and personal with a range of new technologies - including those that can improve life on the factory floor.

One idea is to have the staff wear smart glasses, which allow ABB experts far away to see on their screens the problemsand give guidance on how to resolve them.

Business owners can now view such innovations at the 30,000 sq ft facility in Ayer Rajah Crescent.

The centre houses training rooms as well as a collaborative operations centre, where customers can see how they can use data analytics and be guided on how ABB provides specialist help.

There is also a digital solutions facility that demonstrates how ABB's automated systems can work, including being able to detect workers not wearing proper safety gear.

SERVE

The centre will serve the process industries and the infrastructure, manufacturing, transportation and utilities sectors.

Mr Johan de Villiers, ABB's Singapore managing director, said: "It is essential for us to practically show (clients) what is possible and allow them to get a look and a feel of it."

The new centre also allows business owners to discuss how they can customise ABB technologies to their needs, instead of just buying off-the-shelf products.

Such solutions can cost anything from a few thousand dollars to millions, depending on how far a company is in its digital transformation.