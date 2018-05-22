After taking thousands of orders, “3D” headphone maker closes

A contender in the race to bring "3D" headphone technology to the mass market has dropped out.

After taking thousands of orders for its high-end 3D Ossic X headphones on crowdfunding sites, audio start-up Ossic announced that it is shutting down, with no mention that backers will be receiving refunds.

"The Ossic X was an ambitious and expensive product to develop. With funds from the crowdfunding campaign, along with angel investment, we were able to develop the product and ship the initial units. However, the product still requires significantly more capital to ramp to full mass production, and the company is out of money," Ossic said in a note on the company's website.

The company had raised US$2.7 million (S$3.6 million) on Kickstarter and US$3.2 million on Indiegogo for its Ossic X headphone, which was pitched as "the world's first 3D audio headphone that instantly calibrates to the listener, increasing the sense of auditory space, and acoustically recreating the way (people) hear the world every day".

While initial investment was strong, Ossic blamed slow adoption of virtual reality and the failure of several crowdfunded hardware companies for its inability to raise subsequent financing.

It noted that it would take more than US$2 million to complete mass production of the remaining backlog.

According to a media report, Ossic built only 250 pairs of headphones after taking in tens of thousands of pre-orders and shipped them to only a few dozen Kickstarter backers.

Over 1,200 backers who have not received their headphones are upset about this turn of events, and are threatening a class action lawsuit.