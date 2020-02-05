Business

AirAsia’s Fernandes denies Airbus bribe involving his former F1 team

AirAsia’s Fernandes denies Airbus bribe involving his former F1 team
Mr Tony Fernandes has stepped aside as CEO of AirAsia temporarily. PHOTO: REUTERS
Feb 05, 2020 06:00 am

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia's Tony Fernandes yesterday denied that a now-defunct Formula 1 racing team formerly co-owned by him had any links to a bribery scandal involving the Malaysian airline's only plane supplier, Airbus.

Mr Fernandes, one of the aviation industry's best-known faces, on Monday stepped aside as chief executive of Asia's biggest budget airline for at least two months, as the authorities investigate allegations that Airbus paid a bribe of US$50 million (S$68.5 million) through sponsorship of the Caterham F1 team to win orders from AirAsia.

AirAsia chairman Kamarudin Meranun stepped down along with Mr Fernandes, though both will remain advisers. The AirAsia co-founders, who bought Caterham in 2011, issued a joint statement yesterday reiterating they did nothing wrong.

Shares of AirAsia fell 5 per cent as the stock market opened in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. Those of long-haul subsidiary AirAsia X lost 8 per cent.

Malaysia's MIDF Research downgraded its recommendation on AirAsia stock to "neutral" from "buy" yesterday whereas AmInvestment Bank maintained its "sell" rating.

"We find it difficult to argue for a case that 'business as usual' will prevail in the absence of the direct involvement of Fernandes and Kamarudin in the management and decision-making process of the company," AmInvestment Bank said in a client note.

Business

Keeping talent key challenge facing science, tech industry

Related Stories

Grab acquires Bento Invest, moves into retail wealth management

Disappointing growth hits Google parent Alphabet's shares

Some exhibitors drop out of Singapore Airshow due to coronavirus

"The duo are the founding members, visionaries and key strategists for the group. This could not have happened at a worse time, amid the Wuhan conoravirus epidemic that is severely hurting the demand for air travel (which is partially offset by plunging prices of crude oil, and hence jet fuel)." - REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

BUSINESS & FINANCE