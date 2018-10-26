Alibaba’s Jack Ma back on top of Forbes China Rich List

HONG KONG: Tumbling stocks, credit and trade worries, and a falling yuan have battered the wealth of China's richest people this year, with 93 of the listees on last year's Forbes China Rich List dropping out of the ranks altogether in the 2018 edition.

More than three-quarters of the ultra-rich on last year's list witnessed a decline in their net worth, according to Forbes, and of those who remained, 229 are now poorer than they were a year ago. Nearly a third saw declines of 20 per cent or more in their wealth.

And while all 400 of the tycoons on last year's list were worth more than US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion), the cutoff dropped to US$840 million this year, with just 344 of the 400 listees enjoying a fortune greater than US$1 billion.

E-commerce giant Alibaba's Jack Ma returned to the top of the list for the first time since 2014 with a net worth of US$34.6 billion, down US$4 billion in comparison to a year ago.

He traded places with real estate firm China Evergrande's Hui Ka Yun, whose net worth of US$ 30.8 billion - down 28 per cent from last year - saw him fall to the No. 3 spot. He was the biggest loser of the year in dollar wealth terms, losing US$11.7 billion.

Mr Ma Huateng of Internet firm Tencent held on to the No. 2 spot with a net worth of US$32.8 billion after a US$6.2 billion drop.