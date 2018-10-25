All applicants will get at least some Temasek bonds

All retail investors who submitted valid applications for Temasek's inaugural public bond will be allocated at least some of the bonds they applied for.

In view of the strong demand from retail investors, Temasek decided to exercise the option to increase the issue size by $100 million.

This means a total $300 million worth of bonds were offered under the retail tranche. This was to enable all valid applications to receive some allocation.

Even after the issue size was increased, the bonds on offer were far fewer than the applications for them.

This meant many applicants, especially those who sought a large number of bonds, did not get as many as they wanted. Those who applied for $6,000 worth of bonds and below will receive their full allocations.

Those who applied for bonds worth between $7,000 and $100,000 will be allocated bonds worth $6,000 each.

About 70 per cent of the bonds in the public offer went to applicants who applied for bonds worth $30,000 or less, said Temasek. Those who applied for bonds worth between $101,000 and $3,001,000 will be allocated bonds worth $7,000 to $9,000 each.

Retail investors had made a beeline for the T2023-S$ Temasek Bond, for which the offer period closed on Tuesday at noon.

The bond comes with a five-year maturity and a fixed annual interest rate of 2.7 per cent, payable twice a year. The bond will trade on the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange from tomorrow.

Temasek said valid applications amounting to $1.68 billion received under the public offer represent a subscription rate of about five times the final public offer size of $300 million, or just over eight times the initial retail tranche of $200 million.

In the case of the institutional tranche, it was just over seven times subscribed.

Temasek thanked all successful retail investor applicants for its T2023-S$ Temasek Bond, calling them a "new set of stakeholders for Temasek".

Ms Leong Wai Leng, chief financial officer of Temasek, said: "We appreciate the confidence they have all shown in us. The demand for both the Public Offer and the Placement was robust, amounting in aggregate to about $3 billion."

The Temasek Bond is expected to be issued today, and retail investors can check their allocations by logging into their Central Depository account.

Any applicant whose application was invalid, or who did not receive the full allocation, will have their application amounts or the balance refunded to their bank account without interest, within 24 hours after balloting of the new bond.