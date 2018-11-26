All eyes on G-20

All eyes will undoubtedly be on the G-20 leaders' summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the end of this week, and more significantly, the dinner date between China President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump on Saturday.

UOB analysts noted that the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit, which ended without a joint communique for the first time in history, has put a lot of uncertainty to the outcome of the Trump-Xi meeting.

CMC market analyst Margaret Yang agreed that the G-20 summit is likely to dominate market sentiment this week as the event is widely viewed as an opportunity for China and the US to break a negative spiral in financial markets.

At the end of last week, US equities closed lower in a shortened Black Friday trading session, as energy companies were battered with oil prices sliding below US$51 (S$70) per barrel - its lowest in a year.

All three major US indices also fell well over 3 per cent for the week, with the Dow and the Nasdaq posting their biggest weekly percentage declines since March.

Ms Yang noted that recent market volatility and weakness in macro data suggest that the trade war has started to erode the US economy.

"Although there is still significant divergence in areas of security, intellectual property, trades and technology, even a temporary ceasefire in trade issues will likely calm market nerves. However, if what happened in the Apec meeting repeats in the G-20, sentiment could quickly turn sour, and we will probably see more blood on the street," she added.

Apart from the G-20 meeting, US data and updates from the US Federal Reserve will also colour the week ahead.

IG market strategist Pan Jingyi noted that the concerns of further Fed tightening remain central to global markets, in light of expectations of a global growth slowdown.

"Fed minutes from their November meeting will be released on Thursday. Fed chair Jerome Powell will also be speaking on Wednesday; and having kept the broadly optimistic tone in his last appearance, the Fed official will be heavily watched for any signs that he could be joining his more dovish colleagues," Ms Pan said.

Today, European Central Bank president Mario Draghi will address the European Parliament's committee for economic and monetary affairs. This is followed closely by Fed vice-chairman Richard Clarida's speech tomorrow.

Asian markets will also see some key releases, with China's November purchasing managers index readings being the highlight.

Closer to home, the usual bank lending and monetary aggregates data for October will be released on Friday.

FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga noted that the Singapore industrial production data will be in the spotlight today, and this could offer insight into the health of the industrial sector.

