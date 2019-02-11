All eyes on US-China trade talks

Markets in Asia return for a first full week of trading this month after the festivities of last week.

Key events this week include a number of data releases in China, the possibility of another US government shutdown and British PM Theresa May's revised Brexit deal.

But the trade talks in Beijing between the US and China are likely to garner the most attention.

Last week was characterised by relatively cautious trading as concerns surrounding global growth and geopolitical risks continued to weigh on the minds of investors as did rekindled US-China trade tensions.

FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga expects this overhang to carry over to the new week. He said: "Global equity markets may remain vulnerable to downside shocks as robust corporate earnings are overshadowed by trade tensions and growth fears.

"With the deadline to the 90-day US-China trade truce slowly approaching, markets will most likely be highly volative and reactive to trade developments."

This is likely to keep investors interested in defensive plays like Singapore Reits and Asian dividend stocks, said DBS Bank's chief investment officer Hou Wey Fook in a note on Friday.

In its weekly outlook, the UOB global economics and markets research team said there will also be a focus in Singapore on "the news flow regarding the upcoming FY2019 Singapore Budget on Feb 18".

On Wall Street on Friday, equity benchmarks managed to shake off scepticism over the two largest economies reaching a trade deal before the March 1 deadline as corporate results continued to be largely positive.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 63.2 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 25,106.33, the S&P 500 gained 1.83 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 2,707.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.85 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 7,298.20.

For the week, the Dow added 0.17 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.05 per cent, and the Nasdaq gained 0.47 per cent.

While the Singapore economic docket is almost empty for the week, with just December 2018's retail sales figures due tomorrow, China's return from the week-long Chinese New Year break today will spell a busy week for data releases.

In China, trade, inflation and foreign reserves figures for January are due.

In particular, attention will be paid to Thursday's trade numbers from the first month of this year, with exports from the second largest economy likely to continue its year-on-year declines.

IG market strategist Pan Jinyi said this serves as "a fresh reminder of the ailments the country continues to face amid tariffs imposition and the broad slowdown".

Elsewhere in Asia, investors are likely to take direction from Japan's Q4 gross domestic product (GDP) numbers due on Thursday.

"While the sentiment remains rather mixed towards the Japanese market, Q4 GDP could be one to show some respite, expected to revert to growth after a weak Q3 period," Ms Pan said.

Q4 GDP figures in Malaysia, India and Taiwan are also due this week.

In the UK, where Mrs May aims for a revised Brexit deal for the UK House of Commons approval by Wednesday, Q4 GDP, inflation, and retail sales data will also be released this week.

Much attention will be directed towards the UK GDP report today.

The US will also release the same set of data this week. Japan's markets will be closed today for the National Foundation Day holiday.

