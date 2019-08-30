Amazon in talks to partner Go-Jek

Amazon has held preliminary talks on a partnership with Indonesian ride-hailing start-up Go-Jek Group, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The world's biggest online retailer would make a sizeable investment in Go-Jek and tap into the Jakarta-based company's delivery infrastructure in Indonesia, the report said.

Neither Amazon nor Go-Jek responded immediately to a request for comment.

One of Indonesia's first unicorn companies, Go-Jek, has 20 services and has evolved from ride-sharing to allowing its customers to make online payments and order everything from food to groceries and massage services.

It was reported last month that the ride-hailing company is valued at up to US$10 billion (S$13.8 billion).

Investors in Go-Jek include Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holdings Inc and Tencent Holdings.