Amazon in talks to partner Go-Jek

Aug 30, 2019 06:00 am

Amazon has held preliminary talks on a partnership with Indonesian ride-hailing start-up Go-Jek Group, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The world's biggest online retailer would make a sizeable investment in Go-Jek and tap into the Jakarta-based company's delivery infrastructure in Indonesia, the report said.

Neither Amazon nor Go-Jek responded immediately to a request for comment.

One of Indonesia's first unicorn companies, Go-Jek, has 20 services and has evolved from ride-sharing to allowing its customers to make online payments and order everything from food to groceries and massage services.

It was reported last month that the ride-hailing company is valued at up to US$10 billion (S$13.8 billion).

Investors in Go-Jek include Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holdings Inc and Tencent Holdings.

MAS accepting applications for new digital bank licences

Visa Inc said it invested in the company as part of its Series F fund-raising round. - REUTERS

