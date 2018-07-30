Apple and Amazon lead the pack to US$1 trillion market value

For a long time, Apple appeared to be flying solo to a US$1 trillion (S$1.36 trillion) market value, but Amazon is right at its heels - and experts have no fears of a tech bubble.

Apple, at US$939 billion, remains the highest-valued private company on global markets - and could well cross the US$1 trillion line after it releases its quarterly results tomorrow.

But Amazon's market cap reached US$917 billion on Friday, before finishing at US$882 billion, thanks to quarterly figures well received by investors.

Google's parent company Alphabet (US$886 billion) and Microsoft (US$827 billion) are also on track, while Facebook (US$505 billion) is out of the race, having shed US$119 billion in value after its results were released on Thursday.

The biggest traditional economic players - billionaire Warren Buffet's holding company Berkshire-Hathaway (US$492 billion) and bank JPMorgan Chase (US$395 billion) - are far behind.

State oil company PetroChina briefly broke the US$1 trillion barrier in 2007 during its initial public offering, but has since dropped back down.

This leaves Apple, which unveils record high after record high when it comes to quarterly results, holding its lead.

"I don't think Apple stock is that expensive," said Nate Thooft of Manulife Asset Management. "The tech sector is the safe haven of the equity market right now."

Analysts insist the situation is a far cry from that in the late 1990s, when several start-ups had explosive growth before the "dot com" bubble burst.

"The big problem with the Internet bubble was that the majority of businesses did not have revenues, did not have profits. Many just responded to a fashion phenomenon," said Gregori Volokhine of Meeschaert Financial Services.