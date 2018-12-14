Apple to build $1.4 billion campus in Texas

WASHINGTON Apple announced yesterday it will build a US$1 billion (S$1.37b) campus in Texas as part of a nationwide expansion. The facility will be less than a kilometre from the tech giant's facility in Austin and will accommodate 5,000 employees, with room for up to 15,000.

Now, 6,200 people work at the Apple facility in the Texan capital, its largest outside its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Employees at the new campus will work in fields including engineering, R&D, operations, finance, sales and customer support, Apple said in a statement.

"Apple is proud to bring new investment, jobs and opportunity to cities across the US and to significantly deepen our quarter-century partnership with the city and people of Austin," Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

"Talent, creativity and tomorrow's breakthrough ideas aren't limited by region or zip code, and, with this new expansion, we're redoubling our commitment to cultivating the high-tech sector and workforce nationwide."

Apple said it plans to boost its employee base in regions across the US over the next three years.

It will expand to over 1,000 employees each at new sites in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City, California, and add hundreds of jobs in Pittsburgh, New York, Boulder, Colorado, Boston and Portland.

Apple said it plans to invest US$10 billion in US data centres over the next five years.

Earlier this month, online retail giant Amazon also announced a major expansion, saying it will build a new headquarters divided between Long Island City in New York and Crystal City, across the Potomac River from Washington, DC.