Apple Card being probed for alleged gender discrimination

SAN FRANCISCO A New York financial regulator said on Saturday it is investigating claims of gender discrimination by the new credit card from tech giant Apple and its issuer Goldman Sachs, after a cardholder's tweet about his wife's credit limit went viral.

US businessman David Heinemeier Hansson had tweeted on Thursday that the Apple Card is a "(expletive) sexist program".

He said the card's "black box" algorithm had given him 20 times the credit limit of his wife, though they file joint tax returns and she has a higher credit score.

Mr Hansson tweeted a series of messages recounting fruitless chats with Apple customer service agents, who were unable to explain the disparity but blamed it on the algorithm that determines an applicant's credit-worthiness.

A "black box" algorithm refers to artificial intelligence systems whose decisions cannot be explained.