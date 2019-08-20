Apple CEO ‘made good case’ tariffs will help Samsung: Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he had spoken with Apple chief executive Tim Cook about the impact of US tariffs on Chinese imports as well as competition from South Korean company Samsung Electronics.

Mr Trump said Mr Cook "made a good case" that tariffs could hurt Apple, given that Samsung's products would not be subject to those same tariffs.

Tariffs on an additional US$300 billion (S$416 billion) worth of Chinese goods, including consumer electronics, are scheduled to go into effect in two stages on Sept 1 and Dec 15.

By contrast, the US and South Korea struck a trade agreement last September.

"I thought he made a very compelling argument, so I'm thinking about it," Mr Trump said of Mr Cook, speaking with reporters at a New Jersey airport. US stock futures rose on Sunday after Mr Trump's comments.

Mr Trump also said on Twitter earlier in the day that his administration was "doing very well with China".