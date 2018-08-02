Apple quarterly profit jumps, nears US$1 trillion value

Apple said on Tuesday that its profit had jumped more than 30 per cent to US$11.5 billion (S$15.6 billion) in the recently ended quarter, besting market expectations despite selling fewer iPhones than analysts projected.

The news boosted shares in the tech giant in after-hours trading, putting it ever closer to a history-making, trillion-dollar market value.

Apple's revenue in the fiscal third quarter soared 17 percent to $53.3 billion from the same period a year earlier on the back of sales of pricier iPhones, online services and wearable devices.

"We are thrilled to report Apple's best June quarter ever, and our fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth," chief executive Tim Cook said in the earnings release.

Apple sold 41.3 million iPhones in the quarter that ended June 30, just shy of the 42 million figure anticipated by analysts. Shares in the tech titan rose 3.96 per cent to US$197.83 in after-hours trade that followed release of the earnings figures.