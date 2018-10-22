Applications for all UOB consumer banking products can be done online

Applications for all of United Overseas Bank's (UOB) consumer banking products can now be done online, so transactions such as applying for a home or car loan or opening a deposit account will take less than 15 minutes, the bank announced today.

UOB said it is the first bank in Singapore to digitise all consumer banking product applications. The bank said it achieved an "aggressive target" to transform the application and approval processes for all of its retail products, which also include personal loans and credit cards, within three months.

Its customers have already been taking advantage of this, with one in four applications now being submitted online, it said. For example, in the two months since it put car loan applications online, more than half of its customers have chosen to go digital, UOB added.

The bank said it expects that online applications across all consumer banking products will account for one in two of all applications within the next 12 months.

UOB's online application and account opening process uses the national digital identity service MyInfo, so customers no longer need to submit multiple documents and fill in lengthy forms. They also do not have to wait days to know the outcome.