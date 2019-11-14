The Arcade up for 2nd collective sale with lower price of $780 million

Owners of The Arcade in Collyer Quay are taking a second stab at a collective sale with an asking price of $780 million, 10 per cent lower than the $868 million price tag attempted in 2014.

The new asking price translates to an estimated land rate of $2,833 per sq ft per plot ratio, said marketing agent Colliers International in a media statement yesterday.

The Arcade comprises 127 office and retail units. Depending on the size of the property, each owner could stand to receive between $700,000 and $29.9 million from a successful sale, said Colliers.

Mr Moeez Hatim Nakhoda, chairman of The Arcade Collective Sale Committee, said the 40-year-old building is ageing and has "fallen behind the times".

"As Raffles Place continues to evolve and surrounding buildings undergo revamp, the owners feel it is time that The Arcade gets a complete makeover as well," he added.

The 20-storey office and retail property sits on a 2,035 sq m (21,909 sq ft) site with a 999-year land tenure that began on April 20, 1826.

Zoned "commercial" with a gross plot ratio of 15, the site could potentially be redeveloped into an integrated development, comprising a hotel, residential units, office and retail space, under the Draft Master Plan 2019.

A developer could build a 50-storey skyscraper, with panoramic views of Marina Bay and the new Downtown skyline, Colliers added.

Ms Tang Wei Leng, managing director at Colliers International, said: "Within Raffles Place, there are probably no other redevelopment opportunities and we believe The Arcade site, with a 999-year land tenure, will be highly sought after."