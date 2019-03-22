Asean Restaurant Associations Alliance formed to share ideas

Diners here can look forward to more innovative dining concepts from South-east Asia, as restaurant associations in the region come together to share their ideas and creations.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed yesterday by the restaurant associations from Singapore, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam to form the Asean Restaurant Associations Alliance.

The MOU will help the food and beverage (F&B) sector in Singapore and the other countries to expand into Asean markets, as well as promote the sharing of best practices and even the use of interesting ingredients or cooking methods.

They will also support each other's events and organise joint activities to benefit their members and create business relationships.

The MOU was signed at the inaugural Restaurant Asia 2019 expo held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

"With the common goal to promote development and excellence of the F&B community in Asean, the formation of this alliance signifies our determination, conviction and confidence to work together to propel the industry to greater heights," said Mr Vincent Tan, president of the Restaurant Association of Singapore, in a speech at the event.

The association has more than 400 members that represent close to 700 brands and more than 3,600 food outlets here.

Mr Tan said: "With this MOU, we are able to further extend our network into the Asean countries and encourage internationalisation for our members."