Asia markets sink amid uncertainties

Momentum from Monday's rebound in Asian markets was cut short yesterday, as uncertainty in overseas markets weighed on investor sentiment, dragging the region.

US stocks saw weakness overnight amid geopolitical tensions, global growth concerns and prospects of higher US interest rates. Uncertainty over Brexit negotiations and the stand-off over Italy's budget also sent investors fleeing towards safe-haven assets, including the US dollar, now trading around the highest level in two months.

"Markets are most volatile near the turning points of economic cycles", said Mr Olivier d'Assier, head of Apac research at Axioma.

"It is during this phase that smart investors rebalance their portfolios for the next phase, which is what creates volatility and a plateauing market. It is also during this transition that markets are most vulnerable to risk events or Brexit-type surprises, and most prone to over-reaction."

Earlier gains from Chinese authorities' talk of shoring up the economy were erased, with the Shanghai composite shedding 2.26 per cent at closing.

"Yesterday's 4.1 per cent rally in the Shanghai Composite Index is likely to have been a dead cat bounce," said DBS Group Research strategists.

"Any stimulus by China should be viewed not as a boost but as a cushion against a slowing economy against external headwinds."

Bourses also took a hit across Asia. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 3 per cent in afternoon trade while in Japan, the Nikkei 225 closed down 2.67 per cent. In South Korea, the Kospi fell 2.57 per cent.

CMC market analyst Margaret Yang said the regional sell-off is largely due to liquidity reasons: "When there's no money here, there's no support for the market. And when funds are flowing back to US dollar-dominated assets, nobody can save the market from going down."

Straits Times Index tumbled 1.52 per cent, with real estate stocks like City Developments falling 2.16 per cent and CapitaLand losing 2.24 per cent to weigh on the index.

An exception was Mapletree Logistics Trust, which traded up 1.6 per cent after lunch before closing flat. Analysts from OCBC investment research and DBS equity research called "buy" on the stock, after the firm announced on Monday evening that distribution per unit edged up to 1.958 Singapore cents from 1.887 Singapore cents for the second quarter ended Sept 30.

That came as Q2 income available for distribution jumped 32.5 per cent to $63.9 million from the year-ago period. Gross revenue also grew 13.8 per cent to $106.6 million from the year-ago period, thanks to higher revenue from existing properties and acquisitions in Hong Kong.

Singapore also released inflation data for September yesterday afternoon. Core inflation dipped to 1.8 per cent - lower than economists' expectations.

Notwithstanding the surprise retreat of core inflation, UOB senior economist Alvin Liew said Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) sounded more hawkish in its outlook.

"We believe that there is a possibility MAS could further tighten the current stance at their April 2019 meeting (via another slight increase in the policy slope). The biggest uncertainty for this view is how US-China trade tensions will evolve in the months leading up to April 2019."