Asia stocks get mild mid-week boost

Asian markets mostly saw moderate gains yesterday, as the latest positive turn in the Trump-Xi dalliance gave stocks a mild mid-week boost.

Singapore stocks ended higher with the Straits Times Index rising 4.08 points, or 0.1 per cent to 3,094.48. Gainers outnumbered losers 225 to 146, with 2.17 billion shares worth $1.03 billion having changed hands.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Hong Kong and China bourses closed higher by more than one per cent each. Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 1.02 per cent while South Korea's Kospi gained 0.42 per cent. Australia, however, was down marginally.

Overnight, top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that US president Donald Trump thinks there is "a good possibility that we can make a deal".

Just on Monday, Mr Trump had issued fresh threats of increased tariffs on Chinese goods if Washington and Beijing cannot reach a deal after G-20 talks in Argentina this weekend.

Mr Eli Lee, head of investment strategy at the Bank of Singapore, said that given that the markets are pricing in some likelihood of a ceasefire or resolution, a no-deal scenario will cause a negative knee-jerk reaction for risk assets.

"The prospects of further trade escalation and disruptive second-order effects will exacerbate growth fears and drive further asset de-rating, particularly for Asian equities."

ING's Asia-Pacific economics team believes any risk-taking activity will likely muted until the end of the week.

Investors are also looking to US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's speech for directions on the Fed's hike path. In comments on Tuesday, Fed vice-chairman Richard Clarida had backed further gradual rate increases and called risks "less skewed to the downside".

The Fed is largely expected to raise rates next month but what's key is whether it will pause hikes next year, in the face of trade uncertainty and softening growth prospects next year - both at home and globally.

Also on investors' radar are the US' third-quarter GDP reading and new home sales - commonly viewed as important indicators of the US' macro health - on Wednesday night. The US economy is forecast to expand, albeit with growth moderating, while new home sales are expected to tick up.

On the local front, KGI Securities suggested that investors stay engaged in Singapore and Hong Kong stocks ahead of the G-20 meeting.

"The 20 to 40 per cent decline in share price over the last six months offers an attractive opportunity to accumulate blue-chip names such as Thai Beverage, CapitaLand, CityDev, DBS, Genting Singapore and Singtel."

Singtel was the biggest loser among index stocks, and one of the most actively traded by volume on Wednesday.

It lost 1.29 per cent to $3.07 on trade of 38.5 million shares.

On the flipside, shares of Singapore tech-manufacturers were lifted higher. Valuetronics was up 0.75 per cent; Venture added 0.2 per cent; AEM Holdings put on 1.03 per cent. Hi-P had earlier surged 31 per cent at the start of the week, on its highest volume in more than five years. That said, KGI Securities said investors may need to exercise caution.

For full listings of SGX prices, go to http://btd.sg/BTmkts