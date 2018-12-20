Business

Asian business confidence wallows near 3-year low: Survey

Dec 20, 2018 06:00 am

A very cautious optimism remains among Asian companies in the fourth quarter as they wait to see whether there will be any breakthrough in a trade dispute between the United States and China, a Thomson Reuters/Insead survey showed.

Representing the six-month outlook of 84 firms, the Thomson Reuters/Insead Asian Business Sentiment Index edged up to 63 in the October-December quarter, slightly above a near three-year low of 58 seen in the previous period.

Anything above 50 indicates a positive outlook. But the latest result still marks one of the lowest readings since a rout in Chinese stocks in mid-2015 rattled world markets.

"This confirms the reading of the previous quarter: there is more uncertainty, there are increasing concerns about growth,"said Mr Antonio Fatas, a Singapore-based economics professor at global business school Insead.

"This doesn't mean there is going to be a crisis over the next quarters, but if there is one, this is an indication that it wouldn't be a large surprise to some."

Once again, a global trade war was cited as the chief business risk by respondents. A slowdown in China, the world's second-biggest economy, and higher interest rates were also cited as risk factors.

Trump orders creation of ‘Space Command’
World

Trump orders creation of 'Space Command'

The survey was conducted in 11 Asia-Pacific countries, across a range of sectors from Nov 30 to Dec 14.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping earlier this month agreed to a truce that delayed a planned Jan 1 increase of US tariffs to 25 per cent from 10 per cent on US$200 billion (S$274 billion) of Chinese goods while they negotiate a trade deal.

But that deal remains far from certain. - REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD