Asian business confidence wallows near 3-year low: Survey

A very cautious optimism remains among Asian companies in the fourth quarter as they wait to see whether there will be any breakthrough in a trade dispute between the United States and China, a Thomson Reuters/Insead survey showed.

Representing the six-month outlook of 84 firms, the Thomson Reuters/Insead Asian Business Sentiment Index edged up to 63 in the October-December quarter, slightly above a near three-year low of 58 seen in the previous period.

Anything above 50 indicates a positive outlook. But the latest result still marks one of the lowest readings since a rout in Chinese stocks in mid-2015 rattled world markets.

"This confirms the reading of the previous quarter: there is more uncertainty, there are increasing concerns about growth,"said Mr Antonio Fatas, a Singapore-based economics professor at global business school Insead.

"This doesn't mean there is going to be a crisis over the next quarters, but if there is one, this is an indication that it wouldn't be a large surprise to some."

Once again, a global trade war was cited as the chief business risk by respondents. A slowdown in China, the world's second-biggest economy, and higher interest rates were also cited as risk factors.

The survey was conducted in 11 Asia-Pacific countries, across a range of sectors from Nov 30 to Dec 14.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping earlier this month agreed to a truce that delayed a planned Jan 1 increase of US tariffs to 25 per cent from 10 per cent on US$200 billion (S$274 billion) of Chinese goods while they negotiate a trade deal.