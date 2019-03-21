Asian business sentiment lingers near 3-year low: Poll

SEOUL : Confidence among Asian companies held near three-year lows in the first quarter as the US-China trade dispute dragged on, pulling down a global economy that is already on a downward path, a survey found.

The Thomson Reuters/Insead Asian Business Sentiment Index tracking firms' six-month outlook was flat in the March quarter from the previous quarter's 63, compared with a near three-year low of 58 set in the September quarter.

A reading above 50 means optimistic respondents outnumbered pessimists, but the latest index still marks one of the five worst since the world started its recovery from the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.

"Things have not gotten worse but a lot of uncertainty is putting companies in wait-and-see mode," Mr Antonio Fatas, a Singapore-based economics professor at global business school Insead, said of US-China trade talks.

"In one week, it looks like they are promising and the week after it looks like they are going nowhere, and so there's a lot of wait-and-see attitude," he added.

He said the uncertainty is forcing companies to put off investment decisions.

A global trade war was cited as the chief business risk by respondents for the third quarter in a row, though by a smaller margin. Higher interest rates emerged second, outpacing a slowing Chinese economy.