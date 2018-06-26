Asian currencies weaken over trade fears

Emerging market currencies in Asia weakened yesterday as a reported US government plan to curb Chinese investment in US technology companies weighed heavily on risk sentiment.

Asian equities retreated and Treasury bond yields declined after the Wall Street Journal said the US was drafting rules that would block companies with at least 25 per cent Chinese ownership from buying US companies involved in "industrially significant technology".

"Sino-US trade tensions will continue to weigh on Asian currencies this week. Note that the next salvo is expected to be restrictions on Chinese investments in the US (expected by Friday)," OCBC Bank's Terence Wu said in a note on Monday.

"Asian currencies are more reactive to US dollar strength this time, compared to the late April to May period. We think this may be due to the close deadlines on the trade tension front and lack of stability emanating from the (yuan)complex."

China's yuan fell as much as 0.61 per cent to its lowest against the dollar in more than 51/2 months.

The People's Bank of China said on Sunday it would cut the level of cash reserves that some banks must hold by 0.5 per cent, releasing US$108 billion (S$150 billion) in liquidity.

But the yuan was not the biggest loser yesterday, with South Korea's won touching a level last seen in mid-November. The won was 0.8 per cent weaker. South Korea's export-oriented economy leaves it vulnerable to global trade disruptions.