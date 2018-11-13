Asian markets end mixed on Fed news

Asian markets started the week mixed and currencies retreated after news over the weekend that the US Federal Reserve will continue raising interest rates.

This sent the greenback higher against emerging market currencies and dampened post US midterm rallies in Asia.

Opening the week on a cautious note, key Asian indices the Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite Index, Nikkei and ASX 200 closed the day higher. However, the Kospi and the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index closed lower.

IG market analyst Pan Jingyi told The Business Times: "It had been a slow start for Asia markets this week, with a light data calendar and thinned markets expected in the US on account of the Veterans Day holiday.

"North Asian markets, specifically Chinese and Hong Kong indices, found relief from policy support from the Chinese government over the weekend that is helping them shrug off the weakening yuan on Monday."

In Singapore, equities traded lower, with the Straits Times Index (STI) down 9.82 points or 0.3 per cent to close at 3,068.15. Of the 30 STI constituents, 14 ended the day in the red.

Turnover on the bourse stood at roughly 1.57 billion shares worth $809 million. Decliners outnumbered advancers on the day, 236 to 145.

Ms Pan noted: "It appears to be a 'glass is half empty' situation for the likes of the local STI.

"Worries of trade tensions and tightening conditions continue to tip the scale for the local market."

CMC market analyst Margaret Yang said: "Overall market sentiment, however, remains weak on lacklustre local earnings and ongoing concerns over trade and growth prospects amid rising uncertainties."

On a turnover of 42.7 million shares, Genting Singapore was the bourse's most actively traded stock, dropping one cent or 1.1 per cent to close at 94 cents.

Electronics manufacturing services provider Venture Corp was the STI's biggest gainer on the day in percentage terms, closing 33 cents or 2.2 per cent higher at $15.03.

In dollar terms, Jardine Matheson Holdings was the index's biggest gainer, closing 70 US cents (97 Singapore cents) or 1.2 per cent up at US$61.

Among financials, DBS Bank closed 22 cents or 0.9 per cent down at $23.52; OCBC Bank shares dropped nine cents or 0.8 per cent to $11.37; and United Overseas Bank retreated 17 cents or 0.7 per cent to $24.49.

Meanwhile, City Developments closed four cents or 0.5 per cent up at $8.49.

OCBC Investment Research upgraded its call to "buy" on the property developer, citing that the negative effects of property measures in July are priced in and presents value to investors at its current trading price.

Among telcos, Singtel continued to slide since posting a 77 per cent fall in Q2 profit last week. It closed five cents or 1.6 per cent lower at $3.05. Its shares have fallen 4.1 per cent since market opened on Nov 5.

"For the forward-looking investors, the anticipation for October's US CPI (Consumer Price Index) to have a strong showing, which could keep the Fed on their tightening path, also appears to be a factor causing the market to be dragging its feet. Altogether, it is amounting to the mixed situation on hand for the region, but the moves could get more synchronised as the week heats up," Ms Pan said.

With the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries still in talks over output cuts at the time of writing, the consensus seems to be the price of oil would benefit from less supply heading into next year.

FXTM's global head of currency strategy and market research Jameel Ahmad said: "We do feel that the oil markets will be at risk to volatility as financial markets become more aware over the potentiality of a slowdown in the global economy next year and a reduction in oil supply next year would be appropriate with the risks of lower economic growth."

