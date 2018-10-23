Asian markets rise on Chinese surge

Asian markets mostly edged higher yesterday as Chinese stocks surged, following the government's pledge over the weekend to boost the economy.

Last Friday, three top Chinese financial regulators made concerted moves to reassure investors. Following that, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasised China's support for the private sector, according to Xinhua News Agency.

The Chinese government also released new details on proposed personal income tax cuts, Xinhua said.

The announcements helped the Shanghai composite gain 4.3 per cent to close at 3,270.27, extending last Friday's rally.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 0.37 per cent higher at 22,614.82 while Hong Kong stocks rose 2.32 per cent to end at 26,153.15. In South Korea, the Kospi gained 0.25 per cent.

Australian shares were the exception, falling 0.58 per cent on the back of fresh political uncertainty.

In Singapore, stocks tracked the positive performance of most Asian markets, ending higher yesterday. The Straits Times Index gained 15.55 points or 0.5 per cent to 3,078.06.

Gainers beat losers 188 to 172, with some 1.6 billion shares worth $842.1 million changing hands.

"The big noise in local markets is the much-anticipated personal tax cuts are a bit more free-handed than had been expected," said Mr Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trade at Oanda, referring to the China tax cut proposals.

"And what investor doesn't like the sound of tax cuts?"

However, he added that Chinese "markets remain under pressure from every economic angle leaving more than a few investors extremely sceptical Friday's recovery will have lasting legs".

On a broader level, Mr Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM, also expressed caution in a note to clients.

"Global equity bulls still have an opportunity to re-enter the scene on the back of robust corporate earnings," he said.

"However, expectations of higher US interest rates, global growth fears and geopolitical tensions all present downside risks to equity markets across the world."

On the local bourse, financials drifted higher among the most active index stocks. For instance, DBS Group Holdings inched up 0.37 per cent to $24.35, and OCBC Bank rose 0.93 per cent to $10.81.

Singapore's banks are due to report earnings soon, starting with United Overseas Bank on Friday.

Earnings are expected to continue with the strong growth pace from the previous quarters.

Among the most actively traded counters was Genting Singapore with 67.8 million shares traded, rising 1.6 per cent or 1.5 Singapore cents to 95 Singapore cents.

Oil and gas firm Rex International fell 2.06 per cent, with about 53 million shares traded.

The company is in a legal spat with Kuala Lumpur-listed Hibiscus Petroleum.

However, its chief executive told The Business Times that the focus is now on raising the required funding for developing the resources found off Oman and Norway.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was up 1.7 per cent at $1.20 in a modest recovery. Its share price sank 7.1 per cent to $1.18 last week.

DBS equity research wrote in a note yesterday that the recent sell-off presents a buying opportunity. It said Yangzijiang Shipbuilding is "one of the most profitable shipyards in the world and among a handful with solid balance sheets".

DBS also expects Yangzijiang Shipbuilding to post stronger upcoming third-quarter results in November, based on deliveries of mega vessels and write-backs.

For full listings of SGX prices, go to http://btd.sg/BTmkts