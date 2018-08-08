Asian markets track Wall Street gains

Asian markets tracked overnight gains on Wall Street, recovering from a mixed session on Monday.

A strong earnings season on Wall Street has been a bright spot for markets which have been muffled as US-China trade tensions continue to drag on.

Oil prices continued to rise on the back of reports that Saudi Arabia had lowered its output, adding concerns on the tightening of crude supplies.

Moreover, the US reimposed sanctions on Iran following President Trump's decision to exit a multi-nation nuclear deal with the major producer.

In a report on the economic sanctions on Iran, FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga said: "This unfavourable development comes at a time where escalating US-China trade tensions continue to weigh on investor confidence and global risk sentiment."

Although the European Union stated that it "deeply regretted the reimposition of sanctions", Mr Trump maintained his aggressive rhetoric and threatened "severe consequences" for people or entities that continue to trade with Iran".

In regional markets, Monday's losses on the Nikkei 225, Kospi and Shanghai Composite were followed by gains. The Hang Seng and the Kuala Lumpur Composite continued in positive territory.

However, the ASX 200 closed lower, dragged down by financials and mining firms Rio Tinto and BHP.

Among Asian indexes, the Shanghai Composite, which fell over 5 per cent across the last four trading sessions, was the biggest gainer, closing 2.7 per cent higher with its biggest gain in two years.

The benchmark Straits Times Index gained 1.7 per cent or 54.66 points to 3,340, its biggest intraday jump since April.

Turnover stood at about 1.99 billion shares worth $1.37 billion in total, which worked out to an average unit price of $0.69 per share. Gainers outnumbered losers 249 to 158.

Gains made on the STI were led by the performance of the big three banks, with each among the top five gainers on the Singapore bourse as analysts either maintained or upgraded their call on the counters to "buy".

The top gainer on the day - OCBC Bank - closed $0.47 or 4.1 per cent up at $12.05. Meanwhile, DBS shares closed $0.39 or 1.5 per cent up at $26.79, and UOB finished $0.89 or 3.3 per cent higher at $28.02.

On a turnover of 46.5 million shares, gaming industry player Genting Singapore remained the most hotly traded stock for a second straight session.

It dropped $0.01 or 0.9 per cent to $1.12 on Tuesday, also making it the biggest loser among index stocks.

It has fallen by 11.1 per cent since closing at $1.26 on Aug 2, a day before posting a 24 per cent increase in net profit for Q2.

However, analysts Maybank Kim Eng downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy", citing the decelerating Chinese economy and increasing competition facing the gaming industry stalwart, and lowered its target price by 14 per cent to $1.26 on Monday.

With the release of China's July trade balance today, the resilience of the yuan is set to be tested.

CMC Markets analyst Margaret Yang said: "Stronger-than-expected readings are likely to dampen the bearish bets on the yuan following an eye-watering 6 per cent depreciation of the currency over the last two months, which might provide support to the country's exports and offset some of the impact of US tariffs."

The Bank of Japan will also release a summary of opinions today from its July 30-31 meeting where elements of its stimulus policy were adjusted.

