Auditors for Informatics Education question its ability to continue

Auditors for Informatics Education have questioned its ability to continue as a going concern in their report on the group's financial statements for the year ended March 31.

Informatics' board nonetheless said in a Singapore Exchange filing yesterday that it is of the view that the group is able to continue as a going concern since the group has received a letter of undertaking from an indirect controlling shareholder, Mr Vincent Tan Chee Yioun, to provide financial support of up to $5 million until June 30 next year to meet the group's cash flow needs.

Further, the board pointed out that the group has been taking steps to seek new and profitable revenue streams to generate cash flow growth, and to streamline processes as well as leverage on technology for a leaner, more cost-efficient structure.

In their report, independent auditors Ernst & Young flagged that the education group had incurred a net loss of over $5.82 million and recorded a cash outflow of over $5.03 million from its operating activities for FY2018.

As of the end of March, the company had net current liabilities and a net liabilities position of around $5.28 million and $5.26 million, respectively.

The auditors also noted that as of March 31, Informatics had trade receivables amounting to $1.53 million, against which the allowance for doubtful debts of $746,000 had been made.