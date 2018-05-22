Australia banks confess to misconduct

Australia's banks were revealed yesterday to have engaged in a wide range of misconduct, with a powerful inquiry into the country's financial sector hearing of admissions of fraudulent loans and double-charging interest.

All of Australia's "big four" lenders acknowledged some transgressions in their submissions, said Mr Michael Hodge, senior counsel assisting the inquiry, on the opening day of the third round of public hearings which will focus on banks' treatment of small and medium-sized businesses.

The admissions of bad behaviour came as Mr Kenneth Hayne, the former judge presiding over the Royal Commission, said he had been swamped with more than 5,500 submissions detailing misconduct, 11 per cent of which were related to small and medium size businesses.

The admissions are a further hit to the sector's reputation after previous rounds of hearings uncovered widespread abuses in Australia's financial advice industry, leading to executive departures at wealth manager AMP Ltd.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group told the investigation it was aware that 47 fraudulent business loans had been extended last year.

"ANZ acknowledged that in 2017, two ANZ business banking managers were found to have been colluding with external third parties to make 47 fraudulent loans. One was dismissed, the other resigned during the disciplinary process," Mr Hodge said.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia admitted to systematically double-charging interest to some business customers over many years, he said, adding the country's largest lender had failed to tell the regulator about the problem in a timely manner, which is required by law.

National Australia Bank had also admitted to overcharging customers due to incorrect calculations of interest rates and double-charging fees, while No. 2 lender Westpac Banking Corp had admitted to offering loans to businesses that should not have been targeted, Mr Hodge said.

Westpac is still investigating the scope of the problem, he added.