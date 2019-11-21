Australian billionaires help jump-start solar power project

MELBOURNE : Two Australian billionaires have invested tens of millions of dollars to jump-start a mega-project to supply solar power from northern Australia to Singapore through the world's longest sub-sea high voltage cable, the project's boss said yesterday.

Singapore's Sun Cable, which is leading the roughly A$22 billion (S$20 billion) project, raised the money from the private family fund of Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes and mining magnate Andrew Forrest's private company Squadron Energy.

Sun Cable plans to build a 10 gigawatt solar farm in Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory, a 22 gigawatt hour battery storage facility and a 4,500km transmission network to Singapore. All three elements would be the biggest of their kind in the world.

The Australia Singapore Power Link would supply a fifth of Singapore's power needs, helping to ease the island nation's dependence on imported liquefied natural gas.

Sun Cable chief executive David Griffin said the funds injected by Mr Cannon-Brookes and Mr Forrest, which amounted to less than A$50 million, would cover the costs of designing the project and obtaining regulatory and environmental approvals, ahead of seeking full financing.