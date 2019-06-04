Bad idea to shut down Malaysia Airlines: CEO

SEOUL It is not a good idea to shut down Malaysia Airlines, chief executive officer Izham Ismail said.

"Shutting down Malaysia Airlines would be a wrong move. This is my personal opinion, not the views of the organisation, the shareholders or its board of directors."

Instead, Mr Izham said he welcomed investors to come on board to help with the national carrier's turnaround.

"I welcome these synergies, because not only do they invest in the airline, they bring in new culture and could guide Malaysia Airlines in combating the future market," he added.

Mr Izham was speaking to the Malaysian press here during the 75th International Air Transport Association annual general meeting.

The first-time CEO said he was open to investors as long as they can help take the airline to the next level of funds, knowledge and experience.

"Malaysia Airlines might not be profitable, but organisations, stakeholders and companies that give services to Malaysia Airlines are profitable. That itself is a GDP (gross domestic product) positive," he said.

Malaysia Airlines employs 13,500 staff.