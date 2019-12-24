Beijing lowers import tariffs on more than 850 products

BEIJING: Beijing will lower import tariffs on more than 850 products including frozen pork from next month, the finance ministry said yesterday, as the authorities battle a shortage of the meat staple.

China's pig industry has been hammered by African swine fever, which has led to the culling of more than a million animals and caused the price of pork to double. Tariffs on frozen pork will drop from 12 per cent to 8 per cent.

Tariff Commission of the State Council said in a statement that the changes will optimise "the trade structure and promote the high-quality development of the economy".

Levies will also be lowered on other foods such as fish, cheese and nuts, pharmaceuticals and chemical products.

From July 1 next year, China will also further reduce tariffs on some technology products, the finance ministry said in a statement on its website. The products set to have lower tariffs include printers and pacemakers.

Tariffs on certain types of satellite TV receivers will fall from 10 per cent to 5 per cent, according to the statement.