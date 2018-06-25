Big tech firms' board members skipping shareholder meetings: Report

Some small investors who want to give a piece of their mind to big tech company directors are losing their only chance: Many board members are skipping annual shareholder meetings. Companies that hold meetings online have some of the worst records for attendance.

A large portion of Alphabet, Facebook, Netflix and Twitter directors have not attended annual shareholder meetings in recent years, company records and securities filings show, in some cases in growing numbers.

Recent high-profile no-shows at the meetings - which are often the only chance retail investors get to ask directors questions - include Alphabet chief executive Larry Page and Facebook board member Peter Thiel. The companies declined to discuss the absences in detail.

While big asset managers can get access to directors, shareholder activists and corporate governance experts say the empty seats at annual meetings mean small investors and campaigners challenging directors to make corporate changes may not get to engage with them.

"If they are not hearing it, they can't address it and they can't respond," said Ms Christine Jantz, chief investment officer of NorthStar Asset Management.

Facebook, for example, might have dealt better with its data privacy scandal earlier this year if its full board had taken more notice of content oversight and governance issues that were discussed at its most recent annual meetings, said Ms Jantz.

Only four of eight directors attended Facebook's annual meeting last year , according to the company's proxy filings.

A transcript shows five of nine directors attended its May 31 annual meeting this year and that Mr Thiel was not present.

Alphabet, the parent of search-engine leader Google, has even lower numbers.

Four of 11 directors attended its June 6 annual meeting. Mr Page was absent. Four directors also attended last year's meeting. The average since 2006 is five directors.

"You would think that the board members would want to be there and fully aware of these issues," said Ms Natasha Lamb, managing partner of Arjuna Capital, which at this year's meeting called for Alphabet to report on its efforts to address political propaganda and other problematic material on Google's YouTube service, and to report on risks related to pay differences between male and female employees.

The National Association of Corporate Directors and many governance consultants recommend directors attend annual meetings.

Aside from Alphabet and Facebook, almost all directors of top US businesses attend their annual meetings.

Mr Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase and Exxon Mobil all had strong director attendance this year. Tech leaders Apple and Amazon.com also had good director attendance.

On the other end of the scale, some other tech firms are taking to cyberspace, where director absences are less noticeable.

Only two of Netflix's 11 directors, including CEO Reed Hastings, attended its June 6 online-only annual meeting, a company webpage shows. A third director attended last year, when the meeting was held in person.