Bombardier increasing Singapore service centre size, to hire more workers

Exterior of Bombardier’s Global 6000 on display during a groundbreaking ceremony for its service centre expansion.

Canadian aerospace firm Bombardier is quadrupling the size of its Singapore service centre, as part of efforts to enhance its position in the Asia-Pacific region, at a cost of $85 million.

Located at JTC Corporation's Seletar Aerospace Park, the centre, which currently spans 9,260 sq m, will grow to 40,000 sq m - the size of five football fields - by 2020.

A ground-breaking ceremony for the expanded facility was held yesterday.

The expansion will see the centre offer a range of maintenance, refurbishment and modification services.

It will also include the introduction of features such as a 3,500 sq m paint facility and an integrated parts depot.

The expanded service centre, which will cater to business jets such as Bombardier's new Global 7500 aircraft, will be able to support more than 2,000 visits a year, a Bombardier spokesman said.

Based in Montreal, the plane and train manufacturer currently operates in 28 countries worldwide.

The company posted revenues of US$16.2 billion (S$21.8 billion) last year.

It employs 68,000 workers worldwide, with 150 people at its service centre in Singapore.

Bombardier customer experience vice-president and general manager Jean-Christophe Gallagher said the expansion will see the Singapore facility's staff strength grow to 300 by 2020, "bringing more high-paying jobs to Singapore and providing an important economic engine" to Singapore's aerospace sector.

Mr Jim Carr, Canada's Minister of International Trade Diversification, said: "This important Canadian investment in Singapore is a platform that will create new opportunities for Canadian business in the region, and further diversify Canada's export markets."