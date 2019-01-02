Britain can ‘turn a corner’ in 2019: PM

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Theresa May said in her New Year's address on Monday that Britain can turn a corner in 2019 and move forward with optimism - if parliament backs her Brexit deal.

"New Year is a time to look ahead and in 2019 the UK will start a new chapter," Mrs May said, as Britain prepares to leave the European Union on March 29.

"The Brexit deal I have negotiated delivers on the vote of the British people and in the next few weeks MPs will have an important decision to make. If parliament backs a deal, Britain can turn a corner."

Most British lawmakers do not back the deal Mrs May reached with the European Union. They are due to debate the withdrawal agreement on Wednesday next week, before voting the following week.

Once Britain leaves the EU, the Conservative government could focus its energy on boosting the economy, opening up new markets, and building homes, Mrs May added, while a skills-based immigration system would replace the free movement of EU migrants.