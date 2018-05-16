Brokers' take

Compiled by Lee Meixian

FIRST RESOURCES | NEUTRAL

MAY 15 CLOSE: $1.56

TARGET PRICE: $1.75

RHB Research, May 15

Due to an inventory build-up of 37,000 tonnes of crude palm oil, First Resources' Q1 2018 results are lower than expected. If we assume the inventory is sold off at Q1's average crude palm oil selling price, Q1 earnings would have comprised 21 to 23 per cent of forecasts, which would be deemed as being largely in line.

However, downstream margins reversed into the red in Q1, at negative 0.6 per cent (compared with 2.7 per cent in Q4 2017 and 4 per cent in Q1 2017).

This came on the back of lower selling prices and lower sales volumes. We are keeping our downstream forecasts, which assume positive margins of 3 to 4 per cent going forward.

If all the crude palm oil inventory build-up is sold, the company's earnings would be considered as being largely in line.

Meanwhile, First Resources' extensive exposure to Riau at 67 per cent puts it at risk, in the face of weak weather-led productivity, while valuations look fair at current levels. Our preferred pick for a Singapore plantation stock is Wilmar International.

ROXY-PACIFIC HOLDINGS | BUY

MAY 15 CLOSE: $0.52

FAIR VALUE: $0.60

OCBC Investment Research, May 15

Roxy-Pacific's Q1 2018 revenue decreased by 29 per cent year-on-year to $46.4 million. It was mainly due to lower recognised revenue from the group's property development segment, especially with lower revenue recognition from Trilive, and absence of revenue recognition from Jade Residences, WhiteHaven and Liv on Wilkie following the completion of these projects last year.

However, this was partially offset by higher revenue recognition on the construction progress and sales of The Navian and Straits Mansions.

The group's hotel ownership segment saw a 21 per cent year-on-year increase due mainly to contribution from its newly acquired hotel in Osaka, Japan and higher revenue from its resort in Maldives after its partial opening.

All considered, Q1 2018 net profit rose 19 per cent to $7 million. We deem this set of results to be broadly within our expectations.

Management has also been nimble to the asset cycles, and has done a commendable job in recycling capital.

The group has recently entered into a heads of agreement to sell 117 Clarence Street, Sydney, at a price of A$153 million (S$153.6 million), having purchased it in December 2015 for A$81 million. This follows on the heels of the group's sale of 59 Goulburn Street for A$158 million in Oct 17, having purchased it in mid-2014 for A$90.2 million.

Notwithstanding the positives, we have adjusted our fair value downwards from $0.66 to $0.60, having taken into account the group's recent 1-for-10 bonus share issuance.

