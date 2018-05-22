Brokers' take

SINGAPORE AIRLINES | BUY MAY 21 CLOSE: $11.68 TARGET PRICE: $12.60

UOB Kay Hian, May 21

We are now more positive on Singapore Airlines (SIA) than any time over the past three years.

We believe the increase in fuel prices could ironically alleviate some of SIA's competitive pressure from the Chinese carriers.

SIA's long-term fuel hedges are working in its favour.

We also believe the street has paid scant attention to the improvement in forward bookings and might be underestimating the impact on earnings.

We hike our FY2019 net profit estimate by 73 per cent as we factor in higher passenger yields, passenger traffic and lower depreciation and amortisation.

The carrier is now focusing on improving its yield and ancillary revenue.

We now expect net profit to hit the $1 billion mark in FY2019.

Maintain "buy", and raise target price from $11.90 to $12.60.

SINGAPORE INDUSTRIAL REITS | EQUAL WEIGHT

Phillip Securities, May 21

Property capitalisation rates have remained stable, with a slight tightening for the larger market capitalised real estate investment trusts (Reits) of Ascendas Reit, Mapletree Industrial Trust and Mapletree Logistics Trust.

Optimism is for business park and high-technology and high-specification properties, while caution is for standard industrial space and warehouse space.

Industrial S-Reits generally reported negative renewal rates.

We maintain our "equal weight" view on the industrial sub-sector.

The tailwind for the sector is the tapering of supply of industrial space this year.

We believe rents will find a bottom by the end of the year, with negative reversions persisting, in view of the higher rental index from three years ago.

We would like to see a broad-based improvement in occupancy, in order to upgrade our sector view for industrial Reits.

RETAIL - STAPLES | OVERWEIGHT

RHB Securities, May 21

Maintain "overweight".

We remain optimistic on the sector outlook, as grocery retailers would benefit from the pick-up in broad-based demand in Singapore.

Furthermore, with operators using innovative ways and new ideas to create a differentiated shopping experience from e-commerce players, we could see a continued uptick in foot traffic and basket size this year.

As the country's economic outlook remains positive, we believe there will be a continued uptick in consumer spending.

The strong pipeline of supermarket sites up for tender provides available avenues for supermarket operators to tap the rising demand.

We have "buy" calls on both Dairy Farm and Sheng Siong.

Sheng Siong is our top pick.