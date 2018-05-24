Brokers’ take

Compiled by Annabeth Leow

SINGAPORE REITS | NEUTRAL

OCBC Investment Research, May 23

Looking ahead, we are projecting stable distribution per unit growth, weighted by market capitalisation, of 1.9 per cent for the current financial year and 1.6 per cent for the next financial year.

Despite the S-Reit sector's share price correction in the year to date, valuations are still stretched, in our view.

We believe this decline has been driven by concerns over a rising interest rate environment, as government bond yields have also seen a spike since the start of the year.

This is despite the more positive operational outlook amid firmer underlying industry fundamentals.

Maintain "neutral", with a selective stock picking approach remaining key at this juncture.

BREADTALK | NEUTRAL

MAY 23 CLOSE: $0.92

TARGET PRICE: $0.93

RHB Securities, May 22

Maintain "neutral" with a target price of 93 cents as we adjust for the share split on May 17.

BreadTalk has announced a joint venture with Pindao, a tea beverage company from China.

The joint venture will operate and manage Pindao's tea beverage brands, Nayuki and Tai Gai, in Singapore and Thailand.

We are positive on the longer-term prospects for some of BreadTalk's new ventures, but note that the surge in new joint ventures and expected new store openings in the second half of 2018 would result in startup costs dragging bottomline growth this year. While long-term potential remains intact, we think there is greater downside risk to near-term earnings.

UNI-ASIA GROUP | BUY

MAY 23 CLOSE: $1.40

TARGET PRICE: S$2.00

KGI Securities, May 22

We reiterate our "buy" recommendation and fair value of $2, based on the sum-of-the-parts valuation of its three businesses - shipping, property and hotel.

Uni-Asia is positioned to ride the growth in its three business segments on dry bulk shipping recovery; the completion of its second and third Hong Kong properties and investment into its fourth and fifth Hong Kong properties in the first half of 2018; and an increase in hotel rooms under operation ahead of two of the world's largest sporting events to be held in Japan - the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Rugby World Cup 2019.

One risk is that Uni-Asia's shipping business - which made up 40 per cent of Uni-Asia's FY2016 revenues - is cyclical in nature.

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision.

The publisher accepts no liability for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of the information published herein.