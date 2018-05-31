Brokers' take

VALUETRONICS HOLDINGS

| ADD

TARGET PRICE: $0.95

MAY 30 CLOSE: $0.775

CGS-CIMB Research, May 28

Valuetronics reported FY3/18 core net profit of HK$201 million (S$34.4m) (+33 per cent year-on-year), on the back of higher sales from consumer electronics (CE) and industrial & commercial electronics (ICE).

This formed 97-99 per cent of Bloomberg's consensus forecasts. 4QFY18 core net profit grew only 7.1 per cent y-o-y.

Apart from seasonality weakness (timing of Chinese New Year affected labour issues), inventory reduction of smart lighting products and shortage of critical components also contributed to slower CE and ICE sales, respectively.

Consumer lifestyle products, particularly electric toothbrushes, were one of its key outperformers in FY18, posting double-digit growth. We expect increasing product penetration and market depth to underpin such sales momentum into FY19F, thereby offsetting possible revenue decline from wireless lighting, which could undergo some destocking over 1-2 quarters.

The short order visibility for smart lighting (2-3 weeks) could pose near-term uncertainty.

We project the ICE segment to deliver another year of double-digit topline growth in FY19F. The auto segment could see higher revenue from new product launches and ramp-up of sales to its second OEM (original equipment manufacturer) customer.

The stock currently trades at 9.5 times of 12-month forward price earnings (6.0 times ex-cash). We cut our FY19-20 forecast earnings per share by 4.2-8.4 per cent on lower sales assumptions, and our target price falls to $0.95, now pegged to 10 times CY19F P/E (prev 11x), on par with industry average.

Downside risks are unexpected order delays or cancellations while faster sales normalisation of smart lighting or new customer wins could catalyse the stock.

MM2 ASIA | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $0.70

MAY 30 CLOSE: $0.485

DBS Group Research, May 30

We continue to expect strong earnings Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25 per cent for FY18-20 forecast, underpinned by growth in production, expansion into the China market, and contribution from UnUsUaL.

The stronger cinema arm, with the completion of Cathay cinema acquisition, helps the group build a recurring income base. Having a strong presence in the entire value chain of content creation and distribution further cements mm2's status as the leader in the media/entertainment industry.

FY18 revenue doubled year-on-year to $192 million - 12 per cent above our expectations while net profit of $26.4 million (+51 per cent y-o-y) was in line with our forecast. All business segments registered strong growth. Upside to earnings would come from more projects, especially in China, where the market is bigger and budgets are much larger.

Our sum-of-parts target price is now $0.70, pegged to 21 times FY19F earnings for core business, cinema and post-production segment, and current valuation for UnUsUaL, reduced from 25 times previously, in line with peers. Key risks include no long-term financing arrangements for productions and unavailability of good scripts.

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision. The publisher accepts no liability for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of the information published herein.

Compiled by Anita Gabriel