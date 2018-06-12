Brokers' take

BUMITAMA AGRI | BUY TARGET PRICE: $0.98 JUNE 11 CLOSE: $0.675

Maybank Kim Eng, June 8

Following the lower-than-expected CPO (crude palm oil) spot ASP achieved year to date (January to May) of RM2,442 per tonne in Malaysia and muted near-term price outlook amid still ample palm oil stockpile, we now cut our 2018 industry-wide CPO ASP forecast to RM2,450 per tonne (-6 per cent).

We also lower 2019-20 forecasts to RM2,500 per tonne (-4 per cent) and RM2,600 per tonne (-2 per cent). But given the recent weakness in Indonesian rupiah against ringgit and the US dollar, our 2018-2020 CPO ASP forecasts in rupiah were raised to 8,560 rupiah per kg (+4 per cent), 8,735 rupiah per kg (+7 per cent) and 9,084 rupiah per kg (+9 per cent).

The rupiah has weakened against the US dollar by some 4 per cent compared to a year ago. This has raised some cost pressures, especially for fertiliser that are priced in US dollars.

Bumitama Agri now guides that this year's cash cost will increase by 5 per cent to 10 per cent year on year, driven by higher locked-in fertiliser cost and rising wage bills. So we have reorganised our cost assumptions to reflect the new guidance. Following revisions to our CPO ASP and cost assumptions, our FY18-20 forecast earnings per share are tweaked by -0.4 per cent, -3.2 per cent and +2.2 per cent respectively.

We continue to like Bumitama Agri for its medium-term outlook as we project a 9 per cent growth three-year FY17-20 forecast CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in fresh fruit bunches output, driven by its relatively young tree age profile of 8.9 years. The company is one of the lower cost producers in the region.

SINGAPORE AVIATION MARKET | MARKET WEIGHT

UOB Kay-Hian, June 11

Effective July 1, Changi will be charging an airport development levy on departing passengers to fund the development of the third runway and Terminal 5.

The increase in passenger service charge (PSC) will make Changi one of the costliest airports for passengers in Asia-Pacific.

Budget travellers, who currently account for 30 per cent of throughput, will be the most price-sensitive and could opt for other Asian cities instead of Singapore.

Visitor arrival growth was strongest from China and Indonesia, and low-cost carrier (LCC) seats account for 30 per cent and 45 per cent respectively, between Singapore and the two countries.

We also note that Changi's current year-to-date passenger throughput growth is already one percentage point lower than in 2017 and growth over the past three years has lagged other airports in the region. Potential decline in pax throughput at Changi may result in slower growth. We have assumed that pax throughput would grow by 5 per cent this year.

Airlines' profitability could also be impacted, especially for LCC passengers travelling on Scoot - Singapore's largest LCC by seat capacity (42 per cent) - which will see a 4.2 per cent hike in overall fares due to increased PSC. Incremental PSC is 164 per cent and 37 per cent of Scoot's and SIA's operating profit per pax in FY18 respectively, indicating lower ability for Scoot to absorb additional costs without impacting profitability.