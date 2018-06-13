Brokers’ take

SINGAPORE TELCO

| MARKET WEIGHT MAINTAINED

UOB Kay-Hian, June 12

Maintain our defensive stance on the telco sector as we brace for the impending entry of TPG as the fourth mobile operator.

Competition has intensified even before TPG launches its mobile services on a commercial basis by end 2018. TPG promises to offer senior citizens aged 65 and above 3GB of data and unlimited local calls free for the first 24 months.

New entrants in the form of mobile virtual network operators - Zero1, Circles.Life, MyRepublic - have been trying to outdo one another in offering the most attractive service plans to consumers.

SINGTEL | BUY

TARGET PRICE : $4.22

JUNE 12 CLOSE: $3.24

Singtel provides a defensive shelter due to its geographical diversification. Its mobile business in Singapore accounts for only 7 per cent of group revenue if we include its proportionate share of associates' revenue.

M1 | SELL

TARGET PRICE: $1.60

JUNE 12 CLOSE: $1.68

M1's share price has corrected only 5.6 per cent year-to-date. The stock is vulnerable as its mobile business in Singapore accounted for 76.3 per cent of service revenue in Q4 2017.

STARHUB | HOLD

TARGET PRICE: $1.98

JUNE 12 CLOSE: $1.86

StarHub's share price has corrected 35.4 per cent year-to-date. Its premium valuation... has vanished and, in fact, reversed slightly.

Its mobile business in Singapore accounted for 52.6 per cent of service revenue in Q1. Suggested entry price is $1.72.

HRNETGROUP | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $1.18

JUNE 12 CLOSE: $0.84

RHB Research, June 11

HRnetgroup has tied up the 51 per cent acquisition of REForce acquisition at a reasonable earnings accretive price to earnings.

Minimum profits for FY2017-2019 forecast are at 1.4 million yuan (S$292,000), 12.5 million yuan and 20 million yuan.

With net cash of $292.1 million, it is able to go on an acquisition spree, and also leverage up, if it finds a sizeable mergers and acquisitions (M&A) target.

It is likely to target recruitment firms in the region that it plans to expand in, especially North Asia, Europe and Australia. Flexible staffing will be one of the main growth drivers for HRnetgroup for the rest of FY2018.

This would stem from strong economic and employment data sustained in Singapore.

In accordance with HRnetgroup's dividend policy of 50 per cent of net profit after tax, we think that there is a possibility of interim dividends to reward shareholders.

We had expected some of the cash for share buyback for future M&A purposes, which has been done.

We expect a better FY2018 from stronger growth in North Asia and Singapore across all segments, with effect of the 88Glow Plan on profit after tax and minority interests (Patmi) to take full effect in 2018 and the absence of initial public offering expenses. So, we lift FY2018 forecast Patmi by 12 per cent - well above consensus.

Key risk includes fluctuations in general economic activity.\

Compiled by Anita Gabriel