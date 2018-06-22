Brokers' take

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST | BUY

FAIR VALUE: $1.34

JUNE 21 CLOSE: $1.22

OCBC Investment Research, June 21

The ongoing trade friction between the United States and China has undoubtedly spooked equity markets and also cast a pall over the outlook of global trade and, correspondingly, logistics-related securities.

Mapletree Logistics Trust (MLT) completed the acquisition of a 50 per cent interest in each of 11 logistics properties in China on June 6 for a total acquisition cost of one billion yuan (S$213.9 million).

Its sponsor Mapletree Investments holds the remaining 50 per cent stake.

Following this acquisition, China is expected to contribute 9 per cent of its pro forma portfolio valuation and 11 per cent of its pro forma FY2018 net property income, compared with 5 per cent and 6 per cent previously, respectively.

While this may raise some concerns over MLT's increased exposure to China amid the current trade spat, we believe a significant portion of its underlying end-user revenue from China is derived domestically, owing to the fast-growing e-commerce sector.

Hence, we see limited impact on MLT's earnings.

After factoring in the aforementioned acquisition and recent private placement exercise to finance this purchase, we trim our FY2019F distribution per unit forecast by 0.9 per cent and FY2020F forecast by 0.8 per cent.

We also adopt a more conservative stance by raising our discount rate assumption on MLT from 7.8 per cent to 8.2 per cent, given the uncertainties and negative sentiment surrounding the ongoing trade tensions.

While this reduces our fair value estimate from $1.44 to $1.34, we maintain "buy" on MLT.

PLANTATION - SINGAPORE | MARKET WEIGHT

UOB Kay Hian, June 21

The return of the US-China trade war has put pressure on US soya bean, soya bean meal and soya oil prices.

The weakness of soya oil prices and weak export demand have dragged crude palm oil (CPO) prices down to a 2½-year low.

Thus, the weakening of CPO prices has led to the widening of crude palm oil-gas oil spread, and discretionary biodiesel demand is likely to increase.

The higher biodiesel demand and potential switch from soya oil to palm oil in China could be positive to CPO prices in the longer term.

The impact on Wilmar International's (buy; target price: $3.90) soya bean crushing operation in China is difficult to quantify, with the timing of purchase of raw materials and sales of end-products being crucial factors.

If the timing is right, Wilmar could benefit from the sudden rise in soya meal prices in China now.

We have done three scenario studies on 2019F earnings, with impact on net profit possibly ranging from negative 3 per cent to negative 7 per cent, assuming a 10 per cent crushing volume decline and/or profit before tax margin being lowered by 10 per cent.

