Brokers’ take

JUMBO GROUP | ADD TARGET PRICE: $0.62 JUNE 25 CLOSE: $0.505

CGS-CIMB, JUNE 22

Known for its Singapore Chilli Crab and Black Pepper Crab dishes, Jumbo is targeting to open its sixth Singapore Jumbo Seafood outlet in the near term.

We think the outlet may be located in Jewel Changi Airport that is due to open next year.

We believe a new Jumbo Seafood outlet in Jewel Changi could easily achieve $12 million annual sales by FY20 forecast, driven by a high tourist traffic flow and "novelty effect" that will attract throngs of shoppers and diners to the new mall in Changi Airport.

We also believe that China will remain a key growth market for Jumbo and the pace of new restaurant openings may pick up as Jumbo extends its footprint to other major Chinese cities beyond Shanghai.

The group also plans to expand in Taiwan through a franchise agreement inked in December last year under a joint venture with Baipin.

Coupled with its stable food and beverage business in Singapore, we believe Jumbo's continued expansion overseas would support our 9.3 per cent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) forecast over FY17-20.

We initiate coverage on Jumbo with an "add" rating in view of its strong earnings growth outlook for FY19 forecast.

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE | BUY TARGET PRICE: $9.00 JUNE 25 CLOSE: $7.10

RHB, June 22

We forecast FY18 securities average daily value (SADV) of $1.2 billion, which is close to the fiscal year to date's $1.23 billion.

From April 1 to June 18, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) recorded SADV of $1.26 billion.

Looking ahead, we are bullish on SADV, forecasting $1.39 billion for FY19.

Global developments such as the US Federal funds rate hikes could stimulate investors to switch their stock holdings and in turn generate stronger trading volumes, in our view.

We are also positive on the Bursa-SGX link, which was first announced in February.

However, in early June, Malaysia's new government indicated that it will relook the plans.

We await further updates on this.

We are forecasting FY19 net profit growth of 9.7 per cent.

SGX is in a net cash position and has a monopoly over the trading of Singapore equities.

The outcome of the arbitration between SGX and India Index Services and Products, or IISL, which owns and manages the portfolio of indices under the Nifty brand could also impact future derivatives trading volume and hence earnings.