Brokers’ take

Compiled by Lee Meixian

CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST | HOLD

TARGET PRICE: $0.80

JUNE 26 CLOSE: $0.765

CGS-CIMB, June 25

Cache Logistics Trust said ARA Asset Management has entered into an agreement with CWT to purchase the remaining 40 per cent of ARA-CWT Trust Management (Cache), the trust manager, and 60 per cent of Cache Property Management, the property manager.

Pricing details of the transactions have not been revealed.

Post purchases, ARA will own 100 per cent of the trust and property managers.

Following the completion of the sale, the right of first refusal granted by CWT to Cache would also expire.

We see the consolidation of ownership and decision-making as positive for Cache. Over the past three years, the trust has embarked on a portfolio rebalancing and growth strategy, particularly in Australia.

With a greater alignment of interest with ARA, we believe the trust would continue to be able to tap into ARA's expanding presence and network in the Asia-Pacific region.

In addition, the amalgamated interest in the property manager would also ensure good continuity in the management of Cache's properties.

In terms of operations, confirmation of the expiry of the master lease at CWT Commodity Hub in April 18 and clarity over the potential impact of conversion into a multi-tenanted building should lend some stability to the share price.

SINGAPORE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS | BUY

DBS Equity Research, June 26

The cautious stance by some investors and sell-side analysts is shaped by their view that interest rates are rising and valuations are "expensive" versus the sector average over the last five years. But we would like to highlight that Reits are not straight out bonds, and the impact of rising interest rates is mitigated by expected upturn in rents.

Plus, while acknowledging that current yields and yield spreads are near their five-year lows, the last five years have seen excess supply, falling rents and sluggish environments.

In contrast, we are heading towards a period of easing supply pressure, a more buoyant economy and rising rents.

Thus, we believe investors should assess S-Reits' against their longer historical record and against the backdrop of a multi-year upturn in the Singapore property market. This is our base scenario over the next three to four years. Under such an environment, which coincides with rising interest rates, yield spreads should tighten to 3 per cent from 3.4 per cent.

