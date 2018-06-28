Brokers’ take

Compiled by Angela Tan

MEGACHEM | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $0.50

JUNE 21 CLOSE: $0.32

SAC Advisors, June 26

Megachem is an integrated solution provider for speciality chemicals.

Its key advantage lies in its wide global distribution network that offers a one-stop solution and just-in-time delivery, thanks to its sophisticated information technology and supply chain management system.

Unlike commodity chemicals, demand for speciality chemicals is relatively insensitive to price changes. This, coupled with Megachem's diversified customer base and industry reach, contributed to a strong track record of stable revenue and gross margins.

We expect the group to deliver top and bottom line growth in the next three years, driven by: burgeoning global economy, particularly higher demand for construction, electronics and water treatment; strong demand from Asia; focus in the higher-margin biotech segment; and higher demand for contract manufacturing services.

Megachem is trading at 9.6 times its fiscal year 2019 price to earnings multiple, more than 50 per cent discount to the sector average of 20 times... and offers attractive dividend yield of 4.8 per cent to 5.7 per cent.

STARHUB | NEUTRAL

TARGET PRICE: $1.90

JUNE 27 CLOSE: $1.69

RHB, June 27

A failed negotiation with Discovery Networks on fair pricing will see 11 pay-TV channels axed in stages over the next two months.

To fill the void, seven new first in Singapore/Asia channels will be introduced on a staggered basis from July 3.

We believe content realignment is inevitable and a reflection of the tough pay-TV market. StarHub has been losing pay-TV revenues on a year-on-year basis for the past 12 quarters, while pay-TV subscribers have declined for 11 quarters in a row. It is not clear if the newer, more cost-effective channels will improve the economics of the pay-TV business.

New chief executive Peter Kaliaropoulos has his work cut out for him, and expectations are high... His most recent stint was with Zain in Saudi Arabia, where he led the company to its maiden profit in 2017 after a decade of operations.

DISA | BUY INITIATION

TARGET PRICE: $0.02

JUNE 27 CLOSE: $0.008

KGI Securities, June report

As the first mover providing a digital point of sale activation solution, we believe that the company will be able to get at least three top US retailers onto its platform.

We forecast net revenue to grow at compound annual growth rate of 135 per cent from 2017 to 2021 with breakeven by 2021.

