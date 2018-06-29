Brokers' take

CAPITALAND | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $4.25

JUNE 28 CLOSE: $3.13

RHB, June 28

Maintain "buy" with a higher target price of $4.25, from $4.20, 36 per cent upside and 4 per cent dividend yield.

CapitaLand remains our top large-cap pick. Its latest acquisition of a Chongqing site is a timely move to replenish its land bank. We believe the recent share price weakness stems from macro concerns on an escalation in global trade tensions which resulted in fund outflows from equities.

Fundamentally, we expect sales and prices across its residential project in China to remain steady.

We also expect it to benefit from a continuous build up in its recurring income base, with eight malls opening last year and a higher fee income.

SHENG SIONG | BUY

FAIR VALUE: $1.12

JUNE 28 CLOSE: $1.06

OCBC Investment, June 28

In times of volatility given the trade tensions between US and China as well as Europe, we believe Sheng Siong Group (SSG) offers certainty over its earnings outlook backed by a resilient business model.

With nearly 100 per cent exposure to Singapore (except for a new startup store in China), and selling mainly consumer staples, we expect SSG's business to be relatively unaffected by the on-going trade spat in other parts of the world.

We expect the 5.6 per cent same stores sales growth recorded in the first quarter of 2018 to be sustainable for fiscal year 2018.

We continue to like SSG for its resilient business model supported by strong cash flow generation and solid balance sheet. For now, we are keeping our fair value estimate of $1.12 unchanged.

CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST

| HOLD

TARGET PRICE: $0.80

JUNE 28 CLOSE: $0.765

CGS-CIMB, June 25

Cache announced that ARA Asset Management has entered into an agreement with CWT to purchase the remaining 40 per cent of ARA-CWT Trust Management (Cache) Ltd, the trust manager, and 60 per cent of Cache Property Management Pte Ltd, the property manager.

We see the consolidation of ownership and decision-making as positive for Cache.

Over the past three years, the trust has embarked on a portfolio rebalancing and growth strategy, particularly in Australia.

With a greater alignment of interest with ARA, we believe the trust would continue to be able to tap into ARA's expanding presence and network in the Asia-Pacific region.

In addition, the amalgamated interest in the property manager would also ensure good continuity in the management of Cache's properties.

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision.

Compiled by Angela Tan