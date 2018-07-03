Brokers' take

Compiled by Wong Kai Yi

NETLINK NBN TRUST | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $0.87

JULY 2 CLOSE: $0.75

DBS Group Research, July 2

Amid an increase in the 10-year Singapore bond yield and broader market weakness, Netlink NBN Trust's (NLT) share price has corrected around 7 per cent (ex-div) year to date.

NLT is trading at around 6.4 per cent FY19F yield, similar to large-cap industrial S-Reits' average yield. We argue NLT should trade at a tighter spread than S-Reits as NLT's distributions - due to the regulated nature of its business - are independent of the economic cycle and NLT's gearing is less than half of S-Reits' with an ample debt-headroom to fund future growth. We believe the current FY19F dividend yield of around 6.4 per cent is attractive versus our target yield of 5.5 per cent.

The market may be overly concerned that rising interest rates may lead to a search for higher yields. NLT has hedged its interest rates till March 2021 and growth in distributions should translate into higher yields.

NLT'sadvantage over Reits and business trusts is that potential rise in the cost of capital might lead to higher regulated returns from 2022 onwards, translating into higher distributions. We maintain "buy" with a revised target price of 87 cents.

CHINA AVIATION OIL | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $1.80

JULY 2 CLOSE: $1.50

RHB Research, July 2

This under-researched stock is one of our Singapore Top Picks, and we remain positive on its earnings growing again this year.

China Aviation Oil (CAO) has acquired privately owned jet fuel supply and trading outfit NAL for some US$8 million (S$11 million). The latter has an interest in AFS, a company that holds a concession from the Schiphol Airport authority to manage jet fuel distribution - on behalf of its shareholders - to airlines at the airport.

While the transaction is not expected to have any material impact on CAO's 2018 earnings, it does provide the group with inroads into the jet fuel supply business in Europe. It also indicates the group is serious about growing its jet fuel trading and supply business beyond China.

Through the acquisition, we believe CAO will be able to grow its operational capabilities, boost its jet fuel supply and trading portfolio, and strengthen the group's foothold in Europe's aviation market.

It is likely to do so by leveraging on NAL's jet fuel supply network and operations backbone to drive the aviation marketing business in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp region and beyond. We maintain a "buy" and $1.80 target price with a 22 per cent upside, as we remain bullish on CAO's share price outlook. The group is still on track to deliver steady earnings growth this year.