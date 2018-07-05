Brokers’ take

Compiled by Wong Kai Yi

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $3.59

JULY 4 CLOSE: $3.04

RHB Research, July 4

We reiterate "buy", with a target price of $3.59 reflecting an 18 per cent upside.

We believe Wilmar's share price has come down on the back of looming uncertainties over the imminent China-US trade war. However, US soya bean prices have also plummeted significantly since the 25 per cent tariff recommendation. This should help to mitigate pressure on its raw material costs, even if the tariff was implemented. As such, we think the recent retracement in share price offers a good chance to accumulate the stock.

With soya bean as one of its key commodities, Wilmar is likely to be affected by the trade war . However, we believe all is not bleak for the company.

The Chicago soya bean futures contract has declined by 20 per cent to US$8.48 (S$11.60) a bushel (bu) from its peak in March, after the tariff recommendation.

Therefore, even if the 25 per cent tariff comes into effect, the cost of US soya beans (futures price and 25 per cent import duties) is likely to increase to US$10.60/bu, similar to pre-trade war levels.

We note that chief executive Kuok Khoon Hong and non-executive director Kuok Khoon Hua have been buying back shares from the open market at prices between $3.04 and $3.20.

The recent share price retracement offers good buying opportunities, as the stock price is now below what the CEO paid.

COMFORTDELGRO | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $2.59

JULY 4 CLOSE: $2.37

DBS Group Research, July 4

We upgrade our recommendation to "buy" from "hold", and a revised target price of $2.59, on the back of a bottoming out in taxi fleet contraction in Singapore with potential increase and earnings upside revision from further acquisitions.

We project operations to improve sequentially in H2 2018, reversing back into growth profile in fiscal 2019.

With competition ceding, we believe downside risks are limited, coupled with its public transport exposure that is relatively resilient through economic cycles.

A stronger-than-expected expansion in taxi fleet and/or partnership with private ride-hailing companies could be catalysts for the stock.

Regulatory changes could aid its taxi operations. Inorganic growth acquisitions could also support its growth profile.

Key risks include loss of bus contracts, continued slump in taxi fleet, changes in regulations on operations, heightened competition and currency swings.