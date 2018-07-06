Brokers' take

Compiled by Wong Kai Yi

ST ENGINEERING | BUY

FAIR VALUE: $3.90

JULY 5 CLOSE: $3.27

OCBC Investment Research, July 5

Singapore Technologies Engineering (STE) just announced the divestment of 25 per cent equity interest in its indirect associate, Airbus Helicopters SE Asia Pte Ltd to its JV partner, Airbus Helicopters SAS for around $14 million.

In May, the group also streamlined entities in its electronics arm as part of the group's ongoing business review. We like STE with its strong order book which provides visibility, and its diversified operations.

In fiscal 2017, Aerospace contributed 51 per cent of group pre-tax profit, followed by Electronics at 34 per cent, Land Systems at 14 per cent, and Marine & Others at 1 per cent. The share price has corrected by about 12 per cent from its peak of $3.70 in mid-April and the stock now has a forecasted dividend yield of about 4.7 per cent.

With a change in analyst coverage, we tweak our estimates and our fair-value estimate slips slightly from $4.00 to $3.90.

In at least the past five years, the group has been paying out full-year dividends of $0.15 per share; from fiscal 2013 to fiscal 2016 a portion of this was paid as a "special dividend".

From fiscal 2017, the group classified this as part of the "final dividend", illustrating the group's confidence in its cash flows and dividend sustainability.

FRASERS LOGISTICS & INDUSTRIAL TRUST | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $1.20

JULY 5 CLOSE: $1.04

DBS Group Research, July 5

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust (FLT) announced the proposed divestment of 80 Hartley Street, Smeaton Grange in New South Wales for A$90.5 million (S$90.5 million). The property has a GFA (gross floor area) of 61,281 square metres and was constructed more than 20 years ago, in 1998. The property has good specifications, comprising a cross-dock, regional distribution facility with office accommodation and offers good access to trucks and ample car park spaces.

The property was purpose-built for Coles Supermarkets Australia Pte Ltd and has a remaining lease of around five years after the extension of an existing lease.

The sale consideration implies 40.3 per cent above the book value of the property of A$64.5 million (as at March 31 2018) and a 39.2 per cent premium to the original purchase price of A$65 million back during the IPO.

With demand for warehouses in Sydney running red-hot, we are positive that FLT's manager has chosen to selectively realise their value through divestments. The manager has been able to unlock a significant gain through the divestment and the proceeds can be utilised towards other higher-yielding assets. Exit yield is estimated to be around 6.1 per cent (after lease extension and before incentives).