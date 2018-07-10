Brokers’ take

Compiled by Navin Sregantan

CITY DEVELOPMENTS (CDL) HOLD (DOWNGRADE)

FAIR VALUE: $9.59

JULY 9 CLOSE: $9.62

OCBC Investment Research, July 9

We expect CDL to be one of the worst hit among the developers under our coverage.

Following the latest round of stiff government cooling measures, we expect CDL's local residential sales momentum and margins to come under pressure.

We apply a significantly higher revalued net asset value discount of 40 per cent (previously 5 per cent), as our previous thesis of CDL being a key beneficiary of the Singapore residential market upcycle given its large land bank would now likely work against it after these new measures.

Given the expected decline in transaction volumes at least in the near-term and likelihood of a slowdown in price growth for physical properties here, we now view CDL's unsold inventory, including future launch pipeline (of around 3,500 as at March 31) as a key risk ahead.

We also scale back our ASP and sales volume assumptions for CDL's Singapore residential projects, and thus derive a lower fair value estimate of $9.59 (previously $15.78).

We believe negative investor and buyer sentiments may curtail a meaningful rebound in its share price in the near future.

SINGAPORE LAND TRANSPORT SECTOR | OVERWEIGHT (MAINTAINED)

PhillipCapital, July 9

The taxi population continues to contract, but the rate of decline shows signs of bottoming.

Year-on-year contraction has remained about 19 per cent for three consecutive months.

We believe the worst is over for the taxi industry, in view of the positive impact following the exit of Uber and resultant restructuring of the ride-hailing industry.

Rental cars year-on-year growth continues to taper down. The population has contracted 0.2 per cent month-on-month.

Measures by the Competition and Consumer Commission Singapore are expected to have limited impact, as the 51 per cent of drivers passing the Private Hire Car Driver's Vocational Licence (PDVL) appears to be the bottleneck instead.

In addition, the lower number of actual PDVL holders is likely to exacerbate the oversupply of rental cars. We expect the rental cars population to contract in the coming months.

Momentum for Taxi Driver's Vocational License (TDVL) issued has been maintained.

The negatives are that Grab is likely to maintain its dominant position in the ride-hailing space, thus exerting credible competition to the taxi industry.

New entrants to the ride-hailing space will also face an uphill battle to gain market share due to the existing network effect enjoyed by Grab.