Brokers' take

SINGAPORE HOSPITALITY SECTOR | NEUTRAL (MAINTAINED)

OCBC Investment Research, July 10

Since the start of June to July 9's close, hospitality S-Reits under our coverage have each posted a total return ranging from -0.9 per cent (Ascott Residence Trust) to -5.3 per cent (Far East Hospitality Trust).

While valuations now look more attractive than they were previously, the key risk in our view is still that of rising interest rates, and the impact of that trend on the dividend yields investors will subsequently demand from Reits.

FY2018 forecast yields for hospitality Reits under our coverage now range from 6.2 per cent (CDL Hospitality Trust) to 6.8 per cent (Far East H-Trust).

Revenue per available room (RevPAR) for economy hotels are up 13 per cent in April, up 6.6 per cent for mid-tier, 4.1 per cent for luxury and 0.4 per cent for upscale hotels.

We believe that mid-tier hotels are set to outperform upscale hotels on YoY growth, given the relative underperformance of the former last year with the many mid-tier hotels that came on-stream.

Given that Far East H-Trust's assets are concentrated in the mid-tier segment, we expect them to enjoy robust RevPAR growth in Q2 and onwards. With interest rate risks in mind, Far East H-Trust (buy; fair value: $0.735) remains our top pick.

SINGAPORE BANKING SECTOR

| OVERWEIGHT (MAINTAINED)

UOB Kay Hian, July 10

Property price index for non-landed properties gained just 9.4 per cent in H2 2017 and H1 2018. The volume of private residential properties sold by developers contracted 41.2 per cent YoY to 4,461 units in 5M18.

Understandably, loan growth for building and construction, and residential mortgages were lacklustre at 1.4 per cent and 4.8 per cent YoY respectively in May. Thus, the current pre-emptive strike to smother the buying frenzy and en-bloc fever would only have a moderate impact on loan growth compared to previous rounds of cooling measures.

Homes purchased for owner occupation accounted for the lion's share of the new housing loans limit granted in Q4 2017 at 72.8 per cent.

We reviewed how banks' share prices responded to previous rounds of cooling measures. We observed that banks' share prices corrected by 1-4 per cent within the first week during the cooling measures implemented in December 2011 and January 2013. The exception was DBS, which was particularly hard hit with a correction of 7.5 per cent in the first week after cooling measures were introduced in December 2011. Most losses reversed to gains after three months.

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision.

The publisher accepts no liability for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of the information published herein.