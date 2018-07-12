Brokers' take

Compiled by Navin Sregantan

GOLDEN-AGRI RESOURCES (CPO)| HOLD (MAINTAIN)

FAIR VALUE: $0.30

JULY 11 CLOSE: $0.27

OCBC Investment Research, July 11

CPO prices have continued to trend lower in Q2 2018 and are down about 6 per cent so far this quarter. As for Golden-Agri Resources (GAR), its share price is down about 16 per cent from end-March.

GAR's sales to customers within Indonesia and China are denominated in their local currencies, while export sales for most of the group's products and cost of certain key purchases are quoted in US dollars.

Purchases and operating expenses in Indonesia and China are mainly denominated in their local currencies.

This should be accretive operationally to earnings, but the group is also exposed to currency translation risk as financials are reported in US dollars.

OCBC Treasury Research & Strategy continues to stay bearish over palm oil prices into H2 2018 with supplies likely to go higher into Q3 2018 amid lacklustre demand.

Over the long term, however, GAR believes that crude palm oil prices will be supported by growing food demand as well as increasing biodiesel usage.

In the nearer term, with weaker crude palm oil prices and a dimmer outlook on earnings, we lower our valuation to 17x FY19F earnings and our fair value estimate drops from $0.34 to $0.30.

FRASERS COMMERCIAL TRUST (FCOT) | BUY (MAINTAIN)

TARGET PRICE: $1.65

JULY 11 CLOSE: $1.43

DBS Group Research, July 11

We are delighted that FCOT has been able to achieve a good price for 55 Market Street and in our view, places the Reit in a strong position to accelerate its growth plans.

This transaction follows the good prices achieved over the past few weeks for office assets in Singapore. These include the sale of Twenty Anson on 2.7 per cent exit yield and potential disposal of Manulife Centre on a mid -2 per cent exit yield.

FCOT is now in a strong position to recycle the proceeds into the higher-yielding UK business park space, which it expanded into with a maiden acquisition of a 50 per cent interest in Farnborough Business Park late last year on a low 6 per cent net profits interest yield.

This should help temper the loss of income from HP vacating its space at Alexandra Technopark but more importantly accelerate FCOT's distribution per unit growth profile going forward.

Furthermore, we believe the market should react positively to this announcement as proforma net asset value per unit now jumps to $1.70, which is significantly above FCOT's last traded price of $1.39.

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision. The publisher accepts no liability for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of the information published herein.