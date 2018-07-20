Brokers' take

Compiled by Leila Lai

OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $13.52

JULY 19 CLOSE: $11.25

UOB Kay Hian, July 19

We expect OCBC to register a healthy loan growth of 10 per cent year-on-year and wealth management fees to grow 20.9 per cent year-on-year with steady expansion of assets under management in Q2 FY18.

However, investors could be disappointed with an expected second consecutive quarter of flattish net interest margin (we anticipate net interest margin expansion to resume in H2 FY18) and a moderation in contribution from insurance due to a correction in the bond market.

We cut our net profit forecast for 2018 by 13.5 per cent to $4.36 billion as it is uncertain whether the planned initial public offering for Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia) would proceed.

The Malaysian government is expected to conduct a review of the directive for foreign insurers to reduce their stakes in local insurance subsidiaries in Malaysia to 70 per cent or below.

Management seeks to improve dividend payout ratio by reinstating its dividend scheme. Maintain "buy".

Target price: $13.52.

FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST | HOLD

TARGET PRICE: $1.34

JULY 19 CLOSE: $1.32

OCBC Investment Research, July 19

First REIT's (FREIT) Q2 FY18 scorecard was within our expectations. Gross revenue increased 5.3 per cent year-on-year to $28.9 million, while Q2 FY18 distribution per unit inched up 0.5 per cent year-on-year to 2.15 Singapore cents, forming 24.6 per cent of our full-year forecast.

We believe that 2018 should still see at least one acquisition being made, with the ticket size of any acquisition being in the $20 to 30 million range.

Separately, FREIT's sponsor, PT Lippo Karawaci (LK), has outlined various plans for the next six months to bolster the liquidity of the company, such as the sale of unsold inventory and the company's Puri Mall asset.

While we were cautiously optimistic that levers such as the Puri Mall sale would be sufficient for LK's liquidity needs, there has been increasing market talk about the possibility of LK divesting its stake in FREIT.

Should a substantial divestment come to pass, there will be a number of questions that need to be answered, with the main one being the likelihood of LK renewing its current master leases, which will start expiring from 2021.

Therefore, given the uncertain outlook, we raise our cost of equity assumption from 7.5 per cent to 8.1 per cent, resulting in our fair-value estimate dropping from $1.48 to $1.34.

Thus, we downgrade FREIT from "buy" to "hold".

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision. The publisher accepts no liability for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of the information published herein.